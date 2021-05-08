Weekend Will Start With Showers, End With Steady Rain; Here's Latest Outlook For Mother's Day

The weekend won't be a washout, but it will start out with plenty of showers and end with steady rain.

Temperatures will feel more like early April than May, with daytime highs topping out in the 50s across the region on Saturday, May 8.

There will be showers at times throughout the day, starting in the morning. For a computer model projection of mid-morning conditions by the National Weather Service, see the first image above.

Showers will taper off during the overnight hours before daybreak on Mother's Day.

Morning clouds will be followed by clearing and sunshine during the day on Sunday, May 9. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Clouds will increase again starting in the mid-afternoon Sunday, followed by a chance of rain starting at around 2 p.m.

Rain is likely to become steady after 8 p.m. Sunday, with about a quarter-inch of rain possible through around 8 a.m. Monday, May 10.

It will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

Skies will clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day Tuesday, May 11 with a high temperature in the low 60s.

