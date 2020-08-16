Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19 Causing Heart Damage To Many Patients, New Findings Reveal
Weather

Tropical Storm Update: Here's Latest On Josephine's Path, Strength

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the latest projected five-day path for Tropical Storm Josephine, released Sunday morning, Aug. 16.
A look at the latest projected five-day path for Tropical Storm Josephine, released Sunday morning, Aug. 16. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

Josephine, which was upgraded from a Tropical Depression to a Tropical Storm three days ago, is continuing its west-northwest movement.

It has maximum sustained winds around 40 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in a brand-new advisory issued Sunday morning, Aug. 16.

It's projected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Isolated minor flooding is possible in Puerto Rico through Monday, Aug. 17.

As of daybreak Sunday, it was located about 155 miles north-northwest of the northern Leeward Islands in the northeast Caribbean.

A turn toward the northwest is expected by Sunday night, with Josephine forecast to slow down and recurve toward the north and northeast on Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Wednesday, Aug. 19.

On Friday, Aug. 14, Kyle became the 11th named tropical system of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. A day later, it was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and is still far off the East Coast of the continental United States, and continues to pose no threat.

For a look at Josephine's projected five-day track, see the first image above.

Josephine became the earliest appearance of the "J' storm since the satellite era began in 1966. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Jose on Aug. 22, 2005.

Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Isaias (pronounced "ees-ah-EE-ahs") became the earliest storm to begin with an "I" on record. The previous record was set on Aug. 7, 2005.

The first hurricane of the 2020 season, Hannah, became the earliest storm with an "H" name by nearly two weeks.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.