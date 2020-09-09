Storm Potential Will Last For Days In Region; Multiple Tropical Storms Now Linger In Atlantic

The arrival of a stationary front along with higher humidity will lead to the chance for thunderstorms for this region through the end of the workweek.

Meanwhile, there are now multiple tropical storms in the Atlantic basin, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As Paulette continues to slowly move across the central Atlantic, Renee became the earliest known 17th named R-named storm.

It broke the previous record of Rita, which was named on Sept. 18, 2005.

Renee is now located about 100 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

There is yet another system posing concern being monitored south of Bermuda.

As for this area, Wednesday, Sept. 9 will be partly sunny with higher humidity and a high temperature in the low 80s.

There is a chance of showers and storms after midnight into Thursday morning, Sept. 10.

Showers become likely and thunderstorms will be possible after noontime Thursday, which will be cloudy with the high temperature around 80 degrees.

The chance for showers and storms continues until around 9 p.m. Thursday.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible, the National Weather Service said.

There will be a chance for more showers and storms early Friday morning, Sept. 11. It will be a partly sunny and more comfortable day with less humidity and the high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

