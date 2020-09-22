Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Start Of Fall Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern: Here's Five-Day Forecast

Joe Lombardi
Frost
Frost Photo Credit: Pixabay

The first day of fall began with frost advisories for parts of the region amid a stretch of days more typical of late October than late September.

So with the official arrival of the Autumn Equinox at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, you might expect that trend to continue.

You might think that, but you'd be wrong.

A warmup is in store for the area that will continue through week's end.

Meanwhile, high pressure centered across northern New England and extending south into the mid-Atlantic states is resulting in a dry air mass in place. 

Tuesday will be sunny with the high temperature around 70 degrees. It will feel cooler though with gusty northwest winds up to 20 to 25 miles per hour. Tuesday

The return to warm air will arrive on Wednesday, Sept. 23, which will be sunny once again with the high temperature climbing into the upper 70s.

Look for more of the same on Thursday, Sept. 24, which will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the upper 70s and calmer winds.

Friday, Sept. 25 will be mostly sunny for most of the day with the high temperature in the mid 70s and a slight chance of showers late in the day.

Saturday, Sept. 26 will be sunny and comfortable with the high temperature in the mid 70s.

