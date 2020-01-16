Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Weather

Snowfall Projections Increase For Sprawling Weekend Storm

Joe Lombardi
A look at the latest projected snowfall totals: 1 to 3 inches (light blue), 3 to 6 inches (blue) and 6 to 12 inches (dark blue). Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Here are the National Weather Service's projections for snowfall. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at projected storm arrival times on Saturday, Jan. 18. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at projected storm departure times on Saturday, Jan. 18. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the outlook for Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the outlook for Saturday evening, Jan. 18. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Projected snowfall totals have increased for the sprawling winter storm that will create hazardous driving conditions over a broad area this weekend.

The storm is expected to arrive early Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18 and wind down during Saturday evening. During that time, travel conditions are expected to be hazardous.

A total of 1 to 2 inches is now projected for New York City and Long Island, up from an inch. In Southern Westchester and coastal Connecticut, 1 to 3 inches is likely.

Areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, including Northern Westchester and most of the Rockland and Fairfield counties, are now expected to get 4 to 6 inches of snowfall.

Four to 6 inches is also predicted for Putnam, Orange and Fairfield counties as well as Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster counties.

For the latest projections, see the first two images above.

Areas south of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut will see a changeover to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain late in the afternoon and then all rain after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Farther north and inland, the changeover from snow to a wintry mix is expected to come several hours later.

Precipitation will taper off in the early overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 19.

Skies will become mostly sunny on Sunday with the high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 20 will be mostly sunny and colder with high temperature will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Check back to Daily Voice for the latest updates.

