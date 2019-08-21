Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Area Woman Upset Over School Bond Vote Arrested For Making Terroristic Threat, Police Say
Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect: Strong Storms With Gusty Winds Sweeping Through Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect until 9 p.m. for the entire area.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect until 9 p.m. for the entire area. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

With rounds of strong thunderstorms now sweeping through, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 for the entire area.

Be on the lookout for rapidly changing weather conditions into the evening, the National Weather Service said.

The chance for storm activity will continue for several hours after the watch ends, until 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

During that time, more than an inch of rainfall is likely, with locally higher amounts.

The main threat will be damaging winds with gusts up to 70 miles per hour possible that could bring down trees, tree limbs and power lines, causing outages.

There will be drenching rain at times along with frequent thunder and lightning with some of the storms. Hail is also possible and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s, but less humidity. There's a slight chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Friday, Aug. 23 will be much cooler and more comfortable. The day will start out with clouds before there gradual clearing leads to plenty of sun in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.