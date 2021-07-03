Projected Track Of First Hurricane Of Season, Now A Tropical Storm, Takes It Up Atlantic Coast

Less than 24 hours after becoming the first hurricane of the 2021 season, Elsa has been downgraded to a tropical storm with its latest projected path taking it up the Atlantic Coast and into the Northeast.

Tropical Storm Elsa is now nearing Haiti and the Dominican Republic with maximum sustained winds are now near 70 miles per hour with higher gusts, and its latest projected path, released Saturday, July 3, has it approaching the United States after the weekend when it could return to hurricane status.

"Elsa is expected to regain some wind intensity early next week once it passes north of Cuba and moves into the eastern Gulf," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

It's now expected to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday morning, July 6, and slowly move north through Florida into Wednesday, July 7 before heading north up the Atlantic Coast, and the Northeast.

"As a result, residents and businesses along the East Coast of the United States from Georgia to Maine should also monitor Elsa's progress and the weather forecast," AccuWeather said.

For the latest projected track for Tropical Storm Elsa, released Saturday, by the National Hurricane Center, see the first image above.

Click on the second image above for projected rainfall totals.

