Projected Rainfall Totals Increase For Storm System Sweeping Through Area

The storm system sweeping through the area is now expected to bring more rainfall than had been predicted.

Generally, 1 to just over 2 inches of rain is forecast with locally higher amounts of as much as 3 inches in some spots. (See the first image above.)

The highest amounts will be over New York City, Long Island and Coastal Connecticut.

The bulk of the rain will fall during the afternoon and early evening hours on Tuesday, Aug. 13 on a mostly cloudy and humid day in which the high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

A few heavy downpours are expected at times during the day and evening, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement released Tuesday morning. Localized flash flooding is possible, with urban and poor drainage flooding more likely.

Damaging winds and large hail are also threats,

Storm activity will wind down overnight, at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.

There's a chance for more showers through around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Thursday, Aug. 15 will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 80 degrees. There is a chance of afternoon storms and for showers in the evening.

