Parts Of Region Could See New Round Of Snow As Cold, Blustery Stretch Continues

With a stretch of cold, blustery weather expected to continue through the end of the week, parts of the region farther north and inland could see a new round of snow.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Thursday, Dec. 5: Partly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s. Winds of 10 to 18 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour will result in a wind-chill factor between 25 and 35 degrees.The overnight low will be in the upper 20s.

Friday, Dec. 6: It will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 40 degrees, and wind-chill values of between 25 and 30 degrees. There is a chance of precipitation after 1 p.m. Areas north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway could see a brief period of light snow or snow showers in the early afternoon. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid 20s.

Saturday, Dec. 7: It will be sunny and continued cold, with a high temperature in the mid 30s. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid to low 20s.

Sunday, Dec. 8: Mostly sunny, and a bit warmer with a high temperature in the low 40s. Look for rain and showers overnight. Some areas north of I-84 could see a wintry mix.

Monday, Dec. 9: Rain will taper off by around 7 a.m. on a cloudy and warmer day with a high temperature in the low 50s. There will be a chance of showers during the day.

