Nor'easter Will Bring Downpours, Damaging Wind Gusts, Possible Power Outages, Flash Flood Risk

A rapidly developing, rare fall Nor'easter will bring heavy downpours, flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts to the region that could cause power outages.

The time frame for storm activity is Monday evening, Oct. 25 through Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26. (See the first and second images above.)

Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. For projected rainfall totals, click on the third image above.

Rainfall rates may exceed one inch per hour at times, and heavy rain may produce areas of flash flooding, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Monday morning.

Monday will be damp and dreary with a chance of rain throughout the day followed b storms and showers starting in the mid-afternoon and continuing through the evening. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

There will be showers at times on Tuesday along with rain, which will be heavy at times. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the region from 8 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Look for more showers on Wednesday, Oct. 27 with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

After a respite from the wet weather on Thursday, Oct. 28 with mostly sunny skies, showers will return Thursday night and linger at times through Saturday, Oct. 30.

The preliminary outlook for Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31 calls for partly sunny skies.

A week later, at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, it will be time to “fall back” one hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

