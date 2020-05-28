New Round Of Storms Will Lead To Drop In Temperatures

A round of drenching thunderstorms will lead to a late-spring cold snap.

Temperatures will fall to between 5 and 15 degrees below normal at the start of next week after the storm system moves through the region.

Thursday, May 28, started out with patchy fog. It will be another humid day, but not as warm with the high temperature in the low 70s.

Morning drizzle will be followed by scattered showers during the day and evening.

A broader area of showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the region as a cold front moves in from the Midwest on Friday, May 29.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and evening. The high temperature will be in the mid 70s under cloudy skies.

The strongest chance for showers and storms will be Friday afternoon into the evening. Some of the storms could be severe with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

There will be more showers with thunderstorms possible on Saturday, May 30. It will be mostly cloudy and less humid with the high temperature in the mid 70s.

After the cold front passes, skies will clear and temperatures will drop.

Sunday, May 31 will be sunny with the high temperature in the upper 60s.

The overnight low will fall to around 50 degrees.

As the calendar flips to a new month, Monday, June 1 will be even cooler, with the high temperature in the low 60s.

The low temperature overnight will be in the upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.