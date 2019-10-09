Increase In Heat, Humidity Will Lead To Chance For Rounds Of Storms

There will be a big change in the weather pattern as a surge in warm air and humidity arrives at midweek, leading to the chance for showers and thunderstorms on back-to-back days.

The storm system will be moving into the Northeast from the Midwest.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect and when:

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 70s. There's a slight chance for morning sprinkles.

Wednesday, Sept. 11: The warmer air arrives on a partly sunny day that will see the high temperature climb to the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms will move through starting after 3 p.m.. Scattered storms will continue in the evening and overnight.

Thursday, Sept. 12: The warm air remains with the high temperature around 80 degrees on a mostly sunny day. There will once again be a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Friday, Sept. 13: Partly sunny with a high in the low 70s.

