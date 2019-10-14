Here's When It Will Get All Wet After Perfect Columbus Day Parade Weather

A dry start to the week will be followed

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect:

Monday, Oct. 14: There will be gradual clearing after a cloudy morning on Columbus Day. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60s.

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Rain will arrive after 2 p.m. and continue at times through midnight. Up to a half-inch of rainfall is possible. The high temperature will be around 65 degrees.

Thursday, Oct. 17: Partly sunny with a high temperature near 60 degrees.

