Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Weather

Here's Next Chance For Snow As Cold Air Arrives In Area

A look at the potential for a wintry mix early next week.
A look at the potential for a wintry mix early next week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Winterlike temperatures have arrived after a storm system with a strong cold front moved through the Northeast.

Skies will remain clear through the weekend, but there is a chance for a wintry mix, and possibly snow, early next week.

Here's the latest forecast:

Friday, Nov. 8: Look for a mix of sun and clouds on a blustery day Friday as the cold air settles in. The high temperature will only be in the mid to upper 30s, and with the winds kicking up, it will feel colder. The overnight low temperature will fall to the mid or upper 20s.

Saturday, Nov. 9: Sunny and continued cold with a high temperature around 40 degrees. The overnight low will be around the freezing mark.

Sunday, Nov. 10: Partly sunny and warmer, with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Monday, Nov. 11: There will be mostly cloudy skies on Veterans Day with a high temperature in the low 50s. Look for a chance of rain later in the day, and especially at night. The low temperature overnight in the region will be in the mid-30s, meaning precipitation will be all rain. Northern-most areas in New York and Connecticut will see a wintry mix and snow.

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Rain will continue at times overnight with a chance of more rain until around 3 p.m. Tuesday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s. With the overnight low temperature reaching the low 20s, we could see a wintry mix, or even some snow, before there is gradual clearing before dawn.

Wednesday, Nov. 13: Mostly sunny and cold with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

