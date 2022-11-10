Fast-Moving Nicole Makes Landfall, Now Headed Toward Northeast With Drenching Rain, Gusty Winds

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Nicole is barreling toward the Northeast after making landfall overnight south of Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 hurricane.

Packed with maximum sustained winds of around 70 miles per hour with higher gusts, it's moving northwest at about 14 miles per hour.

About 100,000 Floridians were left without power around the time Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

Nicole's center is expected to move across central and northern Florida and make a second landfall along the Florida Panhandle before moving into southern Georgia Thursday and across the Carolinas on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, the National Hurricane Center said.

It's then expected to be downgraded to post-tropical cyclone status by Friday over the Mid-Atlantic states before hitting the Northeast on Friday night. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected from the remnants of Nicole in this region, mainly overnight Friday into Saturday morning, Nov. 12.

Parts of upstate New York and northern New England could see between 4 and 8 inches of rainfall (areas in dark green in the third image above).

The tropical system will lead to an increase in temperatures, with highs in the mid 60s on both Friday and Saturday.

For the latest projected timing and track for Nicole from AccuWeather.com, click on the second image above.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on Wednesday, June 1, ends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

