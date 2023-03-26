Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 47-Year-Old Charged With Residential Burglary, Theft Of Vehicle In Hudson Valley
Weather

Dry Wrap-Up To Weekend Will Be Followed By New Round Of Rainfall, With Snow Possible In Spots

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The second half of the weekend will be dry and breezy before a new round of rain arrives in the region.
The second half of the weekend will be dry and breezy before a new round of rain arrives in the region. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A raw, wet start to the weekend will be followed by a dry day with plenty of sunshine on Sunday, March 26 before a new round of precipitation sweeps through the region.

The high temperature on Sunday will range from the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It will remain breezy with occasional 25-mile-per-hour gusts before winds subside in the evening.

Clouds will increase on Monday, March 27 with a chance for rain starting after around noontime. It will be cooler with the high temperature hovering around the 50-degree mark.

Rain is expected overnight, with a mix of rain and snow showers inland, and light snow possible in areas farther north. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tuesday, March 28 will be partly sunny, with a high temperature again around 50 degrees.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, March 29 with a high temperature in the low to mid-50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.