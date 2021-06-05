Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Big Change In Weather Pattern Arrives As Wave Of Heat Hits Region

Joe Lombardi
The warming trend arrives on Saturday, June 5. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The warmest and most humid day during the stretch of hot temperatures is expected to be on Sunday, June 6. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at projected high temperatures on Sunday, June 6 compared to a week earlier, on Sunday, May 30. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Following a round of scattered, severe thunderstorms, a large dome of high pressure has positioned itself in the Northeast, bringing summerlike temperatures.

The warm air comes a week after a Memorial Day weekend with high temperatures averaging about 20 degrees below normal.

Now, we will see the potential for record warmth on the first weekend of June, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday, June 5 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s. 

It will stay sunny on Sunday, June 6, which will be even warmer, with a high temperature around 90 degrees.

Monday, June 7 will another dry, hot day with sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

