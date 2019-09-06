New Round Of Lane Closures Scheduled On, Near New Tappan Zee Bridge

A new round of lane closures on and near the new Tappan Zee Bridge has been scheduled as crews continue realigning lane control signage on the New York State Thruway.

Tappan Zee Constructors announced that crews will be working to realign traffic lanes, which will allow for further roadway improvements in the area, though at least one lane will remain open at all times during the latest project, outside of short, temporary traffic holds.

During the work, which begins on Friday, Sept. 6 and concludes on Friday, Sept. 13, two lanes will be closed after the evening commute each night, with three lanes set to be shut down later in the night. All lanes will be reopened the following morning no later than 6 a.m.

A breakdown of the closures can be found above.

