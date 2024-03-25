System Bringing New Round Of Rain Will Follow Dry, Windy Start To Week: 5-Day Forecast

After a chilly morning on Monday, March 25 with wind-chill value temperatures in the teens and 20s, there will be abundant sunshine, leading to mild afternoon temps rising into the 40s and even around 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday, March 26 with a high temperature again around 50 degrees.

Overnight showers are possible into Wednesday, March 27, which will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain as the new system develops. The high temperature will be in the low 50s to mid-50s.

Rain will become likely Wednesday night and continue into Thursday, March 28, with precipitation expected at times both during the day and at night.

Temperatures will be in the 50s during the day Thursday.

Precipitation will wind down before daybreak on Friday, March 29, leading to a partly sunny and breezy day with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

