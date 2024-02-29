New Update: Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power In Rockland, Orange Counties (Video)

The outages in Orange and Rockland counties began following the Wednesday, Feb. 28 deluge and continued into Thursday, Feb. 29 with sporadic outages reported.

Orange and Rockland Utilities reported more than 2,000 outages early Thursday morning in both counties with the highest concentration in Orange County.

But work was moving quickly with small pockets of outages reported in numbers ranging from 2 in Tuxedo to 520 residences in Middletown still awaiting restoration, the power company reported.

In addition to power outages, police in Orange County are reporting road closures in Tuexdo, Middletown, Chester, and more.

In Rockland County, heavy damage was experienced in the Suffern and Monsey areas with road closures and downed lines. Orange and Rockland reported outages down to a handful of pocket areas still awaiting power to be restored.

The power company reports most outages should be repaired by Thursday morning.

There were no reports of injuries.

The power company is also warning drivers and residents to avoid downed lines which could be live wires.

