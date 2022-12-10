Popular Sports Journalist From NY, Age 48, Dies Suddenly While In Press Box Covering World Cup

A popular sports journalist died while covering a game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Grant Wahl, a New York City resident and soccer analyst for CBS Sports, was age 48.

According to CBS News, Wahl collapsed while in the press box during the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal match early Saturday, Dec. 10. Paramedics quickly responded, but Wahl was pronounced dead a short time later, the report said.

Wahl had written about health issues he had been experiencing while in Qatar.

"My body finally broke down on me," Wahl wrote on Substack on Monday, Dec. 5. "Three weeks of little sleep, high stress, and lots of work can do that to you.

"What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.

"I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I'm already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno."

Wahl had previously been a Fox Sports correspondent and senior writer. A native of Mission, Kansas, he graduated from Princeton University with a BA degree in Politics in 1996. Wahl is survived by his wife, Céline Gounder, a physician who he met at Princeton.

"It is with disbelief and immense sadness that I have been made aware of the passing of renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl," FIFA said in a statement.

"Only some days ago, Grant was recognized by FIFA and AIPS for his contribution to reporting on eight consecutive FIFA World Cups, and his career also included attendance at several FIFA Women's World Cups, as well as a host of other international sporting events. His love for football was immense and his reporting will be missed by all who follow the global game."

US men's national team captain Tyler Adam also issued a statement on Wahl's death on Twitter, "On behalf of myself and the @USMNT, we offer our deepest sympathy to @celinegounder & all those who mourn the loss of Grant Wahl. As players, we have a tremendous amount of respect for the work of journalists, & Grant's was a giant voice in soccer that has tragically fallen silent."

