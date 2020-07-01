Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice


COVID-19: Mets Lay Off 25 Employees, Reports Say

Zak Failla
The New York Mets have laid-off employees.
While Major League Baseball players are getting set to hit the field following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, some employees for the New York Mets will not be returning to Citi Field.

The New York Mets are laying off at least 25 employees, most of whom worked in business operations, according to multiple reports. 

They became the latest team in the majors to lay off stadium staffers and other workers in an effort to cut costs following the pandemic.

The layoffs reportedly represent approximately 5 percent of the team’s total workforce. None of the layoffs were in the baseball department.

Across Major League Baseball, teams have taken different approaches to handling the COVID-19 outbreak, with some immediately furloughing employees, while other teams promised no layoffs during or before the season.

Major League Baseball is set to begin preparing for a proposed 60-game regular season with an abbreviated second Spring Training beginning this month. 

Barring a COVID-19 spike, Opening Day could be on Thursday, July 23 in empty stadiums.

