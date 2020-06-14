COVID-19: Here's When Some Youth Sports Can Start Up Again In New York

A date has been set for six youth sports to start up again in regions of New York in Phase 3 of the reopening process.

Those sports, characterized as "low risk," can start up again on Monday, July 6. They are:

Baseball

Softball

Field Hockey

Crew

Cross Country

Gymnastics

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Sunday, June 14 during his daily news briefing, held in Albany.

Each child participating is allowed no more than two spectators at an event.

The Hudson Valley is scheduled to reach Phase 3 on Tuesday, June 23 and Long Island on Wednesday, June 24.

The Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and the North Country are now all in Phase 3. Western New York is expected to move to Phase 3 on Tuesday, June 16 and the Capital Region on Wednesday, June 17.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.