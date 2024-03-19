'Some Of Best Views In Hudson Valley': 134-Acre Estate Lists For $25M

Located in eastern Dutchess County, the $25 million property in the hamlet of Wassaic sits on 134 acres and offers what Zillow says are some of the best views of the Hudson Valley and "absolute privacy."

Bordering Amenia and Millbrook, at 365 Tower Hill Road, the modern architecture 7,500-square-foot home designed by Resolution: 4 has four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a guest quarters, and for those who love horses, a regulation-size polo field.

The home, which is divided into two spaces, also includes five fireplaces, a giant floor-to-ceiling window in the living area, a full bar, a gym, a pool, a meditation room, and more.

For relaxing, the estate also features a pool house with a complete kitchen, lounge, and half bath, and an outdoor dining space that offers valley views.

Connected to the pool house is a three-car garage and courtyard with a tree-line parking area.

Built in 2019 and updated this year, the home is what Zillow says is a "natural beauty" in the valley.

For more information, visit Zillow here. The home is listed by Corcoran Country Living.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.