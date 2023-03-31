Swastikas Found At Clarkstown South High School

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after several swastikas were discovered at an area high school.

The incident took place in Rockland County on Wednesday, March 22, when a school resource officer assigned to Clarkstown South High School in West Nyack was informed that swastikas were discovered in a classroom, said Clarkstown PD Det. Norm Peters.

Peters said the drawings were reported by a teacher who stated that she observed the two swastikas over the past month in her classroom.

The first was observed on a wall near the exit door accompanied by the words “F--- this class."

The teacher followed up with students who recalled seeing the first drawing during the week of Monday, March 6, Peters said.

The second drawing was discovered when the teacher searched the room for additional obscene or hate markings, she observed a lone swastika, with no additional wording, in the rear of the same classroom on a bulletin board, he added.

On Thursday, March 20 the resource officer was notified of two additional swastikas found in a locker room.

"There is no concise determination as to how long the drawings have been in place," Peters said.

The Clarkstown Police Department is also investigating an incident where a swastika had been drawn on a student desk at Clarkstown South High School, he said.

"The Clarkstown Police Department wants to reiterate our stance that no symbol of hate including swastikas has a place in our society, especially our schools," Peters said.

Clarkstown Central School District Superintendent Marc P. Baiocco sent a letter to district parents in response to the incident.

"In the Clarkstown Central School District, it is our job to educate students about the impact words, symbols, and actions may have on others, said Baiocco. "In some cases, hateful gestures like these may constitute a crime, and to the extent possible, Clarkstown Police are included."

Baiocco said a swastika is a symbol of hatred, intolerance, and anti-Semitism — and it has no place in the Clarkstown Central School District.

"While these despicable acts may have defaced our physical campus, this will not deter us from fostering a more inclusive, empathetic, and respectful school community," he said.

The superintendent also encouraged parents to speak with their children about the values of tolerance and acceptance.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is investigating the incidents and is asking anyone who may have information to call the Clarkstown Police at 845-639-5840.

If you have an anonymous tip, you can submit it by sending a text message to 847411, then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info, and hit send.

