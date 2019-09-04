Police Campaign Alerts Motorists Of Risks To School-Age Children

New York State Police have initiated a campaign to alert motorists of their ongoing risk to school-aged children.

The “School’s Open - Drive Carefully” campaign runs through Friday, Oct. 11 and helps alert motorists to the special risks to school-aged children from motor vehicle crashes, which are the leading cause of death for children between the ages of five and 14.

While some children are going to school for the first time, others may be distracted by thoughts about seeing old friends and meeting new teachers.

As part of the campaign, school buses, State Police vehicles and other official vehicles will have an official “School’s Open” bumper sticker to remind motorists to drive safely.

AAA also recommends these safety tips for parents to help keep their children safe:

Look all ways before crossing the street.

Cross only at corners.

Obey police officers, school crossing guards, members of AAA School Safety Patrols and traffic signals.

Watch for turning cars.

Be especially alert in bad weather.

Play away from traffic.

Drivers are also urged to be particularly cautious in school areas and remain mindful of posted speed limits. Be prepared to stop on both sides of the street for school buses with flashing red lights, as required by New York State law

“With traffic safety a top priority for the New York State Police, we will once again ramp up enforcement and raise driver awareness as school buses return to our roads and our children walk our sidewalks. We ask that parents, friends and neighbors spread the word and work with law enforcement year-round,” New York State Police say. “Please pay attention behind the wheel to make sure our kids stay safe.”

