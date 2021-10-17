Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
New Elementary, Middle School Rankings Launched By U.S. News & World Report

New Elementary, Middle School Rankings Launched By U.S. News & World Report

Joe Lombardi
State-by-state high school rankings by U.S. News & World Report have become eagerly awaited by parents, students, educators, and even real estate agents.
Now, the media company has launched rankings of elementary and middle schools.

Unlike the high school rankings, there are no national rankings of elementary and middle schools. 

There are overall state rankings and state rankings broken down by school district. 

"We also published statewide rankings specific to charter schools and magnet schools," U.S. News & World Report said.

"We hope these statistical assessments are a useful resource for parents in conjunction with the accompanying data we publish on school characteristics."  

Scoring was "almost entirely rooted in students’ performance on mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments," U.S. News & World Report said.

Click here to view the rankings.

