COVID-19: New Testing Policy For 140,000 SUNY Students Announced

Zak Failla
SUNY
SUNY Photo Credit: SUNY

Before heading home for the holidays, State University of New York students will have to test negative for COVID-19.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced this week that in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the rest of the country when students head home for Thanksgiving, they will first have to take the test at each of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities.

Malatras said that schools will have until Thursday, Nov. 5 on how to test the entire student population of approximately 140,000 within 10 days of Thanksgiving break. Testing has also been recommended for staff and faculty members.

SUNY schools are expected to transition to remote learning after Thanksgiving break.

The new policy applies to all students who are taking at least one class on campus, working on campus, or using on-campus services including the gymnasium, library, or dining hall.

Students that test positive for COVID-19 will enter temporary isolation or quarantine until they test negative. SUNY estimates that there have been approximately 3,150 positive cases among students and staff so far this fall.

“As in-person classes and instruction come to a close next month, tens of thousands of students will travel across the state and country to be with their families and complete their fall courses remotely,” Malatras stated.

“By requiring all students to test negative before leaving, we are implementing a smart, sensible policy that protects students’ families and hometown communities and drastically reduces the chances of COVID-19 community spread."

