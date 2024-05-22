Scattered Storms Possible Before More Potent System Takes Aim At Region: Here's Timing

Wednesday, May 22, will be sunny during the day with high heat and humidity which could lead the way to scattered storms, mainly in the early evening.

The high temperature will generally be in mid-80s and hit the upper 80s in some spots.

The more potent, widespread system will move in starting Thursday afternoon, May 23.

"From Thursday to Thursday evening, storms that develop along the Northeast coast will have the potential to turn severe," according to AccuWeather.com. "Hazards such as gusty winds, flooding downpours, and hail can arise in the strongest storms.

"Commuters from late Thursday afternoon to evening should remain aware of the ongoing weather in the area and prepare for potential travel disruptions."

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s before the cold front moves in late afternoon., fueling Thursday's storms.

The front will be accompanied by scattered showers and storms that will last through the evening.

More scattered storms are possible until around midday on Friday, May 24, which will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 80s.

The Memorial Day Weekend will start off with pleasant weather, comfortable temps and mostly sunny skies on Saturday, May 25. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

Sunday, May 26, will be partly sunny with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.