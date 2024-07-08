Rounds Of Thunderstorms Expected Over Span Of Days: Here's Timing

Before the unsettled stretch starts, Monday, July 8, will be dry with mostly sunny skies, a high temperature in the low 90s, and heat index values in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service.

More widespread heat indices will be at or above 95 degrees on Tuesday, July 9, marking the start of the stormy stretch that will last through the end of the week.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, with humid air creating conditions ripe for afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Storms could continue into the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 10.

Skies will become partly sunny, and Wednesday's temperature will be in the upper 80s.

A new round of showers and storms is likely Wednesday night, with about a quarter of an inch of rainfall expected and locally higher amounts where the heaviest storms occur.

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday, July 11 with a high temperature mainly in the low 80s.

The next round of showers and storms is likely from the early afternoon into the evening on Thursday.

Thursday's system is expected to pack the most severe storms of the week.

The outlook for Friday, July 12 calls for partly sunny skies, a high temperature in the mid-80s, and yet another chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.