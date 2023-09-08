Traffic Alert: Stretch Of NY Thruway, Including Lanes On New TZB, To Close For Repairs

The New York State Thruway Authority announced that all southbound lanes in Rockland County from Exit 12 in West Nyack to Exit 9 in Tarrytown will fully shut down to traffic early Saturday, Sept. 9.

Authority officials said the closure was necessary to remove a "severely damaged" portion of the South Broadway overpass in South Nyack, which was struck by an overheight tractor-trailer on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The overpass is currently closed to vehicle traffic. Following multiple inspections this week, Thruway and consulting engineers determined that two damaged girders should be removed and other work completed to stabilize the overpass, said Authority officials.

All southbound lanes south of exit 12 (West Nyack - NY Route 303 - Palisades Center Drive) and over the new Tappan Zee Bridge will be closed after 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and are not expected to fully reopen until later that afternoon or early evening depending on the operation.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area beginning Friday night and take alternate routes on Saturday.

The southbound lanes will reopen after Thruway engineers determine the overpass is safe.

Variable Message Signs on the Thruway and surrounding highways are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Here’s what motorists and residents should expect starting Friday, Aug. 8 night:

At 8 p.m. Friday, one southbound lane near exit 10 (Nyack - South Nyack - US Route 9W) will be closed, leaving three travel lanes.

At 11 p.m. Friday, three southbound lanes near exit 10 will be closed, leaving only one travel lane open. Traffic delays will be significant.

After 11 p.m. Friday, the entrance ramps to the southbound Thruway at exits 10, 11 (Nyack), 12, and 13 (Palisades Interstate Parkway) will begin to close.

After 12:01 a.m. Saturday, all southbound lanes will be closed and all traffic will be diverted to exit 12 in West Nyack.

All day Saturday, Aug. 9 – Work will continue on the overpass and highway below followed by the cleanup.

Lanes will open as soon as safely possible, officials said.

Travel lanes in the northbound direction will remain open throughout the work; the northbound left lane near the work zone will be closed.

The Authority is working with state, county, and local authorities on this operation, which will take place rain or shine.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.