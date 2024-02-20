Hiltons Selling NY Estate With 8 Bathrooms, 3 Fireplaces For $15M

Rick and Kathy Hilton have listed their Southampton mansion – located in the hamlet of Water Mill at 9 Fordune Drive – for $15 million.

The Hilton Hotels heir and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star purchased the 10,500-square-foot residence, complete with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, in 1999 for nearly $2.4 million, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Situated on 2.7 acres, the home is billed as “quintessential Hamptons grandeur,” according to the listing by The Corcoran Group. It boasts three wood-burning fireplaces, a library, and a formal dining room.

New buyers will also enjoy a newly updated gourmet kitchen and grand primary suite complete with a “spacious” closet and “substantial” primary bathroom “with all the amenities one could wish for,” reads the listing.

Outside, the lucky buyers will find terraces off most bedrooms as well as a large outdoor dining pavilion. The backyard also features a gunite swimming pool and hot tub, along with a three-car garage.

“Truly rare for something of this size, acreage, history, and condition to become available in Fordune, nestled on the border of Southampton and Watermill,” the listing continues.

Mr. and Mrs. Hilton, ages 68 and 64, respectively, primarily used the home for vacations and made fewer visits after moving to Los Angeles in the 2000s, People reports.

Click here to view the complete listing from The Corcoran Group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.