Fair 24°

SHARE

Hiltons Selling NY Estate With 8 Bathrooms, 3 Fireplaces For $15M

This impressive Long Island estate could be a hotel of its own.

Rick and Kathy Hilton are selling their 10,500-square-foot Southampton estate, located in the hamlet of Water Mill, for $15 million.

Rick and Kathy Hilton are selling their 10,500-square-foot Southampton estate, located in the hamlet of Water Mill, for $15 million.

Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group / Wikimedia Commons users Greg Hernandez and Glenn Francis
One of eight bathrooms at 9 Fordune Drive in Water Mill.

One of eight bathrooms at 9 Fordune Drive in Water Mill.

Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Rick and Kathy Hilton have listed their Southampton mansion – located in the hamlet of Water Mill at 9 Fordune Drive – for $15 million.

The Hilton Hotels heir and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star purchased the 10,500-square-foot residence, complete with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, in 1999 for nearly $2.4 million, The Wall Street Journal reports

Situated on 2.7 acres, the home is billed as “quintessential Hamptons grandeur,” according to the listing by The Corcoran Group. It boasts three wood-burning fireplaces, a library, and a formal dining room.

New buyers will also enjoy a newly updated gourmet kitchen and grand primary suite complete with a “spacious” closet and “substantial” primary bathroom “with all the amenities one could wish for,” reads the listing.

Outside, the lucky buyers will find terraces off most bedrooms as well as a large outdoor dining pavilion. The backyard also features a gunite swimming pool and hot tub, along with a three-car garage.

“Truly rare for something of this size, acreage, history, and condition to become available in Fordune, nestled on the border of Southampton and Watermill,” the listing continues.

Mr. and Mrs. Hilton, ages 68 and 64, respectively, primarily used the home for vacations and made fewer visits after moving to Los Angeles in the 2000s, People reports.

Click here to view the complete listing from The Corcoran Group.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE