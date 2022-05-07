Contact Us
Richard Gere Finds Buyer For $28M Hudson Valley Estate, Report Says

Joe Lombardi
Richard Gere
Richard Gere Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/By Nancy Pelosi's House office

Movie star Richard Gere has found a buyer for his $28 million suburban New York estate, according to a new report.

Gere listed the 11,658 square-foot estate, located in Northern Westchester County, in the town of Pound Ridge, for $28 million, and moved to a smaller mansion in nearby North Salem, according to a report on Thursday, Jan. 20, from Dirt, a news outlet that focuses on luxury real estate.

This week, Mansion Global reported that the listing for the 50-acre Pound Ridge property with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms,  according to the listing with Muffin Dowdle of Ginnel Real Estate. The name of the buyer has not been released.

The 72-year-old Gere bought the land in 1986 for $1.51, according to Mansion Global, citing property records.

Gere's purchased the 35-acre North Salem residence for $9.98 million, according to the Daily Mail, which published a gallery of 17 photos of the new digs. It is red-brick with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Gere married his third wife, 38-year-old political activist/publicist Alejandra Silva, in 2018.

