Quaker Oats Expands Recall Of Cereals, Bars, Snacks Due To Salmonella Threat: Here's Latest

The Quaker Oats Company has added a new product to a recall for some of its cereals, bars, and snacks because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Cap’n Crunch&nbsp;Cinnamon&nbsp;Crunch Cereal with Best Before dates of&nbsp;Jan. 11, 2024 and&nbsp;July 3, 2024 are among the recalled Quaker Oats products.

 Photo Credit: capncrunch.com
The products were sold in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico.

The initial recall, announced in mid-December, was first expanded in early January to include additional products.

The latest item was added to the recall list on Wednesday, Jan. 31 -- a granola bar with Best Before dates of Feb. 10 or Feb. 11, 2024 that was discontinued in September 2023.

"Consumers should check their pantries and dispose of the product," Quaker Oats said.

To view the full list of recalled products, including their best-by dates, check the links below from QuakerRecallUSA.com:

Those who purchased any of the products can contact Quaker Consumer Relations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday at 1-800-492-9322 or visit quakergranolarecall.com

To date, Quaker said it has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by the recall. 

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. 

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

