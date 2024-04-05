Procter & Gamble Recalls Laundry Detergent Packets Due To Serious Injury Risk

The voluntary recall, announced on Friday, April 5, involves certain lot codes of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid packets packaged in flexible film bags manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024.

Recalled products range from bags with 12 to 39 packets and were sold at Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and other major stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2023 up until the time of the recall for between $5 (one 12 ct. bag) and $30 (four 39 ct. bags in a box).

The company said it has received four reports of children in the United States accessing the liquid laundry packets, three of which reported ingestion when the recalled lots were sold, noting that "it is not known if these laundry packets came from recalled bags."

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bags out of sight and reach of children and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a free replacement child-resistant bag to store the product. Consumers can also receive a cabinet lock for securing laundry materials.

Consumers should check to see if their bag is part of the recall by checking the lot code on their bag.

Recalled lot codes are listed at pg.com/bags and are found on the bottom of the package.

Consumers with recalled bags can submit a photo of the recalled product, showing the lot code to participate in the recall.

Procter & Gamble can be reached toll-free at 833-347-5764 from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

