Potential Powerhouse Storm With Gusty Winds Could Bring Thunderstorms, Snowfall: Here's Timing

The height of the storm is expected to be Wednesday night, Feb. 28, when storms are possible and wind gusts will be strongest.

"It's a matter of how everything comes together in the atmosphere," according to AccuWeather Senior Director for Business and Weather Warning Operations Guy Pearson. "We have all kinds of energy and moisture to work with, but the question is if all the pieces come together just right to define a large severe weather outbreak or not."

Monday, Feb. 26 has started with a lot of clouds, and even some freezing rain in areas where the temperature was around the freezing mark, but breaks are expected to occur through the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

By afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, along with milder temperatures.

After patchy morning fog on Tuesday, Feb. 27, there will be a chance of rain in the mid to late afternoon as the system moves in. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-50s.

Rain will become likely Tuesday night and continue through the overnight and into what could be a wild Wednesday.

It will be windy with periods of rain, which could be heavy at times, and high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s.

Wind gusts could be as high as 40 miles per hour in some spots. Embedded thunderstorms are also possible within the system, especially on Wednesday night.

As the system winds down overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, Feb. 29, a colder air mass will move in, and there could be light snow and snow showers as the overnight low dips below the freezing mark.

New snowfall accumulation of about a half-inch is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

"Heavy rain and locally gusty, damaging winds can still be a concern as the strong cold front crosses major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "The rain and wind could lead to difficult travel."

The passage of the midweek system will lead to cooler temperatures on Thursday, and Friday, March 1, with high temperatures only in the low 40s both days.

Skies will be mostly sunny both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

