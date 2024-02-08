Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Featured On Michelin Guide To Reopen Under New Name

La Crémaillère, located in Bedford at 46 Bedford-Banksville Rd., announced that it will be closing for repairs and renovations before reopening as Le Poisson, according to the business's website.

The new eatery will be led by Chef Thomas Burke and will be a "seafood forward, fine dining" French restaurant, the business's owners said.

"We will feature only the finest quality seafood, a great wine list, and our classic French service that you have come to know & love," the owners continued.

The eatery, built in a historic farmhouse from the 1750s, has already built up a reputation of excellence and is featured in the prestigious Michelin Guide, which helps readers discover the best restaurants by listing establishments well-received by its reviewers.

"Chef Thomas Burke's kitchen has a clear reverence for ingredients and brings delicious balance to the fore with imagination and razor-sharp execution," Michelin writers said in their write-up of the eatery.

The restaurant did not give a specific timeline for when their re-branding would be complete.

