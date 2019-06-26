Contact Us
Vote Now: Who Will Win Second Democratic Presidential Debate?

Jon Craig
Joe Biden
Joe Biden Photo Credit: File photo

Back-to-back Democratic Party presidential debates will be broadcast live this week. A record field of Democrats is competing to become the party's nominee in 2020.

Poll
Who do you think will win the second Democratic Party presidential debate?
Current Results

  • Michael Bennet
    0%
  • Joe Biden
    62%
  • Pete Buttigieg
    15%
  • Kirsten Gillibrand
    0%
  • Kamala Harris
    8%
  • John Hickenlooper
    0%
  • Bernie Sanders
    0%
  • Eric Swalwell
    8%
  • Marianne Williamson
    0%
  • Andrew Yang
    8%

The first round of debates will be aired by both NBC-TV and MSNBC . Ten candidates will appear on two consecutive nights.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will share the stage with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on opening night, 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on the second night, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

If you haven't let us know who you think will win the opening night's debate, click here.

Here is the lineup for the second debate on Thursday, June 27

  • Michael Bennet, Colorado senator
  • Joe Biden, former vice president
  • Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, IN
  • Kirsten Gillibrand, New York senator
  • Kamala Harris, California senator
  • John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado
  • Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator
  • Eric Swalwell, U.S. representative from California
  • Marianne Williamson, self-help author
  • Andrew Yang, former tech executive

Failing to make the Miami debate based on pre-established qualifying criteria were Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida, according to the DNC.

