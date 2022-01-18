Public To Weigh In On Proposal For Major Marijuana Facility In Hudson Valley

Members of a Hudson Valley community will have the opportunity to weigh in on a proposal for a marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and distribution center at an upcoming meeting.

The Ulster County Town Of Wawarsing has scheduled a planning board meeting for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Times Union reported that residents will have the chance to share their thoughts on the proposal during the meeting.

The proposal for the new center was submitted by Valley Agriceuticals, LLC, a New York-based company.

The site would be located at 7 Schrade Court and 9 Aluminum Drive in Ellenville, according to documents submitted on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

