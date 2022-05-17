President Zelenskyy Awarded Honorary Degree From Rockland County College

After becoming a household name as he fends off Russian invaders overseas, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is now being celebrated in a different way by a Hudson Valley college.

Rockland County-based Dominican College in Orangeburg awarded Zelenskyy with an honorary degree in absentia at their commencement on Sunday, May 15 in Pomona, becoming one of several dozen colleges and universities in the US to bestow him with a similar honor.

Zelenskyy was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters “in recognition of his extraordinary leadership, courage, sense of justice, and willingness to possibly lose his life in the effort to defend freedom.”

“President Zelenskyy has displayed such inspiring and courageous leadership in the face of unimaginable horror, as Russia launches a relentless and unprovoked attack against his country. He has risen to the challenge and has been the right leader for this moment in history,” Dominican College President Mary Eileen O’Brien said.

“Because of this, Dominican College is among the institutions of higher learning recognizing the exceptional dedication of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people by awarding him an honorary degree.”

Dominican College took it one step further to honor Ukraine at their commencement ceremony, honoring the Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate of Sloatsburg, who are members of a congregation founded in 1892 in Ukraine with the 2022 Veritas Medal.

“Since the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate in the United States have been raising money and sending supplies to Ukraine and Poland to help the Ukrainian people,” officials said.

The college's commencement was held at Clover Stadium in Pomona on Sunday afternoon.

