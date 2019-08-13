Peekskill Will Get $10 Million In State Funding For Downtown Revitalization

Downtown Peekskill is getting a makeover as part of the governor’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Peekskill will receive $10 million in funding as the Mid-Hudson winner of the fourth round of the initiative. The money is designed to “help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.”

Peekskill is inviting people to “Take a Peek… Discover Peekskill!,” with revitalization efforts targeting the Downtown Central Business District and waterfront Transit-Oriented Development District.

While talking about revitalization in the Hudson Valley, the governor noted that “Peekskill itself has to be part of that rebirth.”

"With the downtown revitalization initiative, we challenged local governments to propose innovative ideas to create jobs and drive economic growth," Cuomo said. "Peekskill proposed a brilliant plan that builds on their natural resources including the beautiful waterfront - a magnet that draws people and businesses to the area. And they demonstrated they have the secret ingredient: the capacity to actually get it done. This investment will help Peekskill utilize these assets to maximize their full potential.”

According to officials, Peekskill was chosen due to its “cultural and educational institutions, an award-winning waterfront and parks system, and a core string of restaurants and boutique retailers.

“Niche markets in entertainment, fine and digital art, culture, craft food and beverages, sports and recreation, waterfront tourism, and personal services have emerged in recent years and serve as a solid foundation upon which to continue the community's revitalization.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer added, "Peekskill is one of the many outstanding communities in Westchester County, and I am thrilled to see it benefit from Governor Cuomo's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. I look forward to assisting Peekskill's strategic plan and the long-term investments that will be borne out of this successful economic development program.”

Peekskill now joins the Cities of Middletown, Kingston, and New Rochelle, which were the Mid-Hudson winners in the first three DRI rounds.

"Peekskill has so much to offer with arts, entertainment, and restaurants along the waterfront," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul stated. "This significant funding as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will continue to grow the downtown area and increase tourism in the area. Through the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council, local projects will build on the city's employment and recreational opportunities, increasing quality of life and strengthening the local economy.”

