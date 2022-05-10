Contact Us
Politics

Pair Of Hudson Valley County Executives Running For New Lt. Governor's Congressional Seat

Zak Failla
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan Photo Credit: Ulster County
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro Photo Credit: Facebook/Dutchess County Gov

A pair of top lawmakers in the Hudson Valley are eyeing a Congressional run to replace outgoing Congressman Antonio Delgado in the 19th District after he left for Albany to serve as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s top lieutenant.

Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro are expected to square off for Delgado’s vacated seat after he was tabbed to replace former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who was arrested in April on bribery and fraud charges.

The 19th Congressional District Delgado represented includes portions of Dutchess, Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster counties and parts of Broome, Montgomery, and Rensselaer counties.

Ryan has reportedly filed a notice of his run as he explores his options, while Molinaro has actively been campaigning since Delgado took over for Benjamin.

In Ulster County, Ryan has been serving as the executive since his election in 2019 to replace Michael Hein, who resigned to serve in former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Cabinet. He was then re-elected the following year.

Molinaro is a three-term executive who has been in office since 2011, winning re-election in 2015 and 2019.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

