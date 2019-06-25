Orange County Exec Steve Neuhaus Returns After Tour Of Duty Overseas

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus is back stateside after serving his country overseas in the Navy.

Neuhaus has been pulling double duty, running the county’s operations overseas while representing the United States. He returned recently and surprised his children at a special school assembly.

During his time overseas, Neuhaus has been busy, training, holding meetings and going to far as to host the State of the County address via teleconference.

“t has been an honor to serve my country with the U.S. Navy and the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force in Iraq, but I’m grateful to be back in the U.S. with my family,” the County Executive said. “It has been a whirlwind day. I surprised my children this morning at an assembly at Chester Elementary School and attended the Amy’s Kitchen groundbreaking.”

Neuhaus praised the armed services and thanked the community for their support in a Facebook post that was made on Friday, June 21.

“ I want to thank everyone who sent care packages and well wishes during my deployment. The outpouring of support for me and my family was moving and greatly appreciated. Throughout my deployment, I met many Orange County residents who are serving and doing dangerous work. Some are also home now, but many are still completing their tours. I ask the public to join me in keeping them and their families in thought and prayer.”

Neuhaus is a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves, who was assigned to a Naval Special Warfare team. He has earned two warfare designations: Seabee Combat Warfare (SCW) Officer and Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer (NESCO) and holds certifications from the Naval War College and the Joint Special Operations University. He is currently working towards his Joint Professional Military Education I degree in National Securities Studies.

