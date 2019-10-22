Ocasio-Cortez May Soon Be Getting Her Own Action Figure

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting her very own action figure.

A kickstart fundraising campaign that was started on Tuesday, Oct. 15, by FCTRY - which launched a series of political action figures - quickly earned enough money to allow the company to add the Yorktown High School graduate to their collection.

The fundraising campaigned raised more than $20,000 from more than 1,000 backers in just a few hours.

The AOC action figure will stand at six inches tall and approximately one inch wide. The action figure will be sporting the white suit Ocasio-Cortez wore when she was sworn into Congress last year.

"AOC went from bartending and waiting tables to becoming one of the most influential politicians of our time, all in the span of three years. If Hollywood made a movie about her life, you'd probably say it was too far-fetched to believe," FCTRY CEO Jason Feinberg stated. "Adding her to our collection of political action figures was a no-brainer. AOC is the face of the future."

