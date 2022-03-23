Contact Us
Politics

COVID-19: Hillary Clinton Holed Up At Chappaqua Home After Testing Positive

Zak Failla
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore

Hillary Clinton has become the latest high-ranking Democrat to contract COVID-19.

Following confirmed infections from former President Barack Obama and most recently, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Clinton announced that she tested positive and that she is hunkering down in her Northern Westchester home, located in the hamlet of Chappaqua in the town of New Castle.

Clinton, age 74, said that she has some mild cold symptoms, but otherwise is feeling fine after the positive test.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID,” she posted on social media. “I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”

The former Secretary of State said that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, tested negative for COVID-19 and has shown no symptoms while he quarantines in their residence.

“Bill tested negative and is feeling fine,” she said. “He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!”

Obama announced earlier this month that he tested positive for COVID-19, also echoing Clinton’s gratefulness for the vaccine, while Psaki announced on Tuesday, March 22 that she tested positive for the virus for the second time.

 “Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning,” she said. “That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President's trip to Europe.” 

