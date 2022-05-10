Woman Nabbed For DWI After Fleeing Scene Of I-287 Crash, Police Say

A 24-year-old Westchester woman was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration nearly triple the legal limit after going the wrong way on I-287 and attempting to flee the scene of a crash, police said.

New York State Police troopers received a report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of I-287 in the city of White Plains at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

According to police, the driver - later identified as Ardsley resident Ariella Richardson - struck a trailer in her 2020 Nissan Rogue and fled the area.

Investigators were able to locate Richardson a short distance away following an investigation, and she was found to allegedly be intoxicated.

She was taken into custody without incident and her blood alcohol concentration was found to be .21 percent at the State Police barrack in Tarrytown.

Richardson was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. She was released to a sober third party and scheduled to appear in White Plains Court on Thursday, May 26.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.