Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Hudson Valley Shooting, Police Say
Police & Fire

Woman Found Dead Behind Building In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area where the woman's body was found.
The area where the woman's body was found. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

Police are asking the public for help after a woman was found dead behind a building in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Orange County in Newburgh around 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8.

According to Newburgh Police, a 55-year-old woman was located dead behind a building in the area of William Street and Carson Avenue. 

Officers responded and processed the scene. Upon further investigation, the circumstances of her death do not appear to be suspicious in nature, police said.

The identity of the female will not be released at this time to respect her family.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509. 

Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.