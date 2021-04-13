Woman Ejected From BMW, Dog Killed In Palisades Parkway Crash In Rockland

A woman is in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash on the Palisades Parkway that also killed her dog.

The crash took place around 9:40 a.m., Tuesday, April 13 in Rockland County on the parkway in the town of Stony Point, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation that a BMW X-5 was traveling south on the Palisades Parkway when the vehicle flipped and ejected the driver of the vehicle and her dog, Nevel said.

Prior to the accident, numerous 911 calls were made about this vehicle traveling on Route 6 from Woodbury with three tires, Nevel said.

Witnesses stated that when the vehicle entered the Palisades Parkway it began to go faster and then flipped over.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Orange County resident Taylor Robinson, age 25, of Highland Mills.

She was taken by helicopter to Westchester Medical with multiple injuries including a concussion.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.