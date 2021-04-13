Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Moderna Vaccine Appointments Available This Week At Rockland Health Department
Police & Fire

Woman Ejected From BMW, Dog Killed In Palisades Parkway Crash In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Orange County woman was seriously injured and her dog killed during a single-vehicle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.
An Orange County woman was seriously injured and her dog killed during a single-vehicle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A woman is in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash on the Palisades Parkway that also killed her dog.

The crash took place around 9:40 a.m., Tuesday, April 13 in Rockland County on the parkway in the town of Stony Point, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation that a BMW X-5 was traveling south on the Palisades Parkway when the vehicle flipped and ejected the driver of the vehicle and her dog, Nevel said.

Prior to the accident, numerous 911 calls were made about this vehicle traveling on Route 6 from Woodbury with three tires, Nevel said.

Witnesses stated that when the vehicle entered the Palisades Parkway it began to go faster and then flipped over. 

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Orange County resident Taylor Robinson, age 25, of Highland Mills. 

She was taken by helicopter to Westchester Medical with multiple injuries including a concussion. 

 The crash remains under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.