Woman Dies After Falling From High Floor Of Palisades Center Mall

A 45-year-old woman has died after falling from a "high" floor of a mall in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, May 6, in Rockland County at the Palisades Center Mall, in West Nyack, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

Police are still on the scene investigating the incident.

It is not known if the woman fell or jumped from the fourth-floor area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

