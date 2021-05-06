Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Breaking News: Conspiracy Theorists Sent Threatening Robocalls To Suppress Black Voters, NY AG Says
Police & Fire

Woman Dies After Falling From High Floor Of Palisades Center Mall

Kathy Reakes
A 45-year-old woman has died after falling from a 'high' floor of the Palisades Center Mall.
A 45-year-old woman has died after falling from a 'high' floor of the Palisades Center Mall. Photo Credit: Palisades Center

A 45-year-old woman has died after falling from a "high" floor of a mall in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, May 6, in Rockland County at the Palisades Center Mall, in West Nyack, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

Police are still on the scene investigating the incident.

It is not known if the woman fell or jumped from the fourth-floor area. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

