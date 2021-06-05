Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman, 25, Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Area

Kathy Reakes
A 25-year-old woman was killed during a single-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Orange County.
A 25-year-old woman was killed during a single-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 25-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash after losing control of her vehicle and hitting a tree.

Orange County resident Rachael Angelo, of Circleville, in the town of Wallkill, was killed around 10:20 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, on Route 17, in Goshen, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Angelo was driving a grey Volkswagen went for "some reason" she lost control, went off the left shoulder of the highway, and crashed into a tree, Nevel said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

